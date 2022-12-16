Asiedu Nketiah will never apologize for speaking the truth - Edem Agbana

Edem Agbana is the spokesperson for Asiedu Nketiah

The Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has stated that there is no way the General Secretary of the party, Asiedu Nketiah, will apologise for speaking the truth.

Reacting to the recently leaked audio of the General Secretary, the young NDC executive member said that there is nothing new in what was said there.



He insisted that everything General Mosquito said in that audio is public knowledge and that even ahead of the 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court, it was made clear that the NDC did not have collated results to present in the court.



“What exactly was in the audio that was a top secret? When he was going to court, he was asked where his results were and he said he did not them available and that he was there to contest the results as declared by the Electoral Commission, and so if he comes to say we did not have collated results, what is so secretive about it?



“Everybody knows that we were not carrying our collated results and so he (Asiedu Nketiah) is working with the truth, and we know that our party members are seeing the things that are going on and they know that General loves to speak the truth and it can never affect our chances,” he said.



Speaking to the morning show host on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson, ahead of the NDC’s national delegates congress, scheduled for Saturday, December 17, 2022, Edem Agbana said that being the typical truthful person he is, Asiedu Nketiah will never apologise.

He added that it is for this reason that he believes the delegates of the party will give their vote to him at the congress.



“In fact, if that audio has done anything, it has rather come to boost the morale of the NDC people to believe that General is someone who, even when things were so terrible, he sacrificed himself, went forward to go and testify; because of the NDC.



“Apologise for what? For speaking the truth? What should General apologise for; for speaking the truth? It is public knowledge and General will not apologise for speaking the truth,” he stated.



Asiedu Nketiah has indicated his intention to challenge the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, for his position, after declaring that he will no longer contest for the General Secretary slot.



General Mosquito has been the NDC’s General Secretary for the last 17 years.

