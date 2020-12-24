Asking NDC to go to court is double standards - News Editor

File Photo: Supporters of NDC at a rally

The editor of the Patriot Newspaper, Peter Bamfoe, has said that it is unfair to pressurize the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to seek legal redress over election results when they [NDC] are still “within the legal time frame” to go to court.

According to him, mounting pressure on the party is double standards.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he stated: “We are not in normal times. So if you tell me that the NDC should go to court and all that then that is double standards. Sometimes this double standards must be reduced. Whether the NDC will go to court or not they are still within the legal time frame that they must file any writ in court if they so desire”.



He noted that the Supreme Court has its own ways of dealing with issues. And one of such mechanism is that a complainant may be asked if they have petitioned the other party before proceeding to court. In his opinion, the NDC are making sure of all these “internal mechanisms” before heading to court. However, it seems the Electoral Commission has given a deaf ear to their petition.



The minority in parliament embarked on a march to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission to present their petition over the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.

These MPs were however prevented by the police from entering the premise on the basis that there was an order from above to protect public property.



Prior to this occurrence, there have been continuous demonstrations by supporters of the party for an overturn of the election results.



Meanwhile, many have called on the NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to call off these protests and seek legal redress.