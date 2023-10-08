Asogli State climax this year's yam festival in colourful dubar

Togbe Afede XIV in a photo with other traditional rulers and indigenes

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, the Chiefs and people of Asogli State in Ho climaxed the 2023 Tezá (yam festival) in a colorful Dubar.

The event held in Ho, Jubilee Park attracted traditional rulers from across the country including Togo and Benin.



Chiefs and Queens in attendance wore beautiful traditional regalia.



Tourists, business partners of the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, and indigenes of Ho home and abroad thronged the capital for the past 2 months to witness the festival.



This year's festival also marked the 20-year anniversary of Togbe Afede XIV since he was enstooled as paramount chief of the Asogli traditional area.



Businesses, especially the food and drinks sector have seen a major rise since the start of the festival.

















Photo Credit: Pneuman Ametorxe