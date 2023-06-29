Asogli State imposes ban on funerals

two traditional leaders exchange greetings

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Asogli Traditional Council in the Volta Region has issued a ban on funerals in the Asogli traditional area for a period of a month and week, from August 14 to October 8, 2023.

The decision forms part of preparations for this year's Te za (yam festival) and the 20th anniversary of the Agbogbomefia (Paramount Chief) of the Asogli state, Togbe Afede XIV since his accession to the paramount throne.



Secretary of the Asogli State, Stephen Tetteh in a statement issued on June 23, 2023 said the ban is necessary with a call on inhabitants to observe the directive.



"The Asogli Traditional Council announces for information of the general public that it has commenced preparations for this year's Te za (yam festival) and 20th anniversary celebration of His Royal Majesty, Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State accession to the throne" he said.



The statement further says "The Asogli State Council therefore announces that the customary ban on funerals in the entire Asogli State will take effect from Monday; 14 August 2023 and end om Sunday, 8 October 2023".

Togbe Afede XIV and his chiefs and queens however appeal to the general public to co-operate with them by strictly observing the ban on funerals to ensure a peaceful and successful celebration.



Te za is an annual festival celebrated by the Chiefs and people of Asogli Traditional rea in the Volta Region in the month of September. Other traditional areas in the region including Awudome, Tanyigbe and Shia also celebrate yam festival.



The festival is commonly use to re-unite families and friends, to thank God and the gods of the land, raise fund for community based developmental projects, educational scholarships and others.