Asogli installs new chiefs, linguists and a new Stool Father for Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede (Right) and some queen mothers at the ceremony

Source: GNA

The Asogli State Council has installed new traditional leaders in a colourful ceremony over the weekend.

Nine individuals were installed to lead various clans and positions as chiefs and linguists, while some existing leaders were elevated.



A new stool father was installed for the Agbogbomefia, and the day-long ceremony featured a grandiose procession of African traditional wealth.



There were oath-takings, the slaughtering of rams, and other rituals amidst religious prayers and showoffs by traditional warriors.



Christian Kwasi Akpo was installed Paramount Stool father of the Agbogbomefia. He had been acting since 2018.



Frederick Yao Akordor, an international IT specialist and entrepreneur from the Muviefe Clan of Ho Bankoe installed the Dutorfia of Ho under the stool name Togbe Afoiatsoa III.

Charlotte Akosua Akordor also of the Muviefe Clan was installed as the Dutornyornufia of Ho.



She had been acting in the position for the past 20 years.



Stanislaus Keh, an automobile and real estate investor of the Bake Clan, was enstooled as Togbe Keh Lohe III, Asafofiaga of Ho Bankoe, while Peter Kodzo Dzaba of the Muviefe Clan became Asafofia Togbe Akrofi Dzaba III.



Victoria Aku Dzaba was installed Asafonyornufia under the name Mama Evionor II, and Jemima Akosua Mawuse Agbo of the Muviefe also attained an Asafonyornufia Position.



Bright Agbo has also installed an Asafofia Togbe Asiamoah III for Ho Bankoe.

Two linguists were installed, and these were Patrick Korsi Dzaba as Tsiami Dzaba, and Precious Dzifa Yawa Bonto as Tsaiami Bonto.



The Bobi family which held the position of Asafofiaga of Ho Bankoe, was elevated to the status of Afetorfia for Bake and Ho Bankoe.



This follows the establishment of a new role of Afetorfia for the Bake Clan which remained the only one among the four clans that did not have such a position.



Togbe Adu-Bobi IV, the Asafofiaga of Ho Bankoe, was elevated to Afetorfia, and Mama Adu-Bobi III, the Asafonyornufia, assumed the Afetornyornufia position.



There was a delegation of Chiefs from the Asante Kingdom, who bore gifts for Togbe Keh, the Asafofiaga of Ho Bankoe.

Togbe Afede welcomed the new leaders to the State and said their arrival gave it the full complement to function effectively.



He thanked the various Clans and Families for offering their sons and daughters to serve Asogli and also commended elders who led the process for the success.



The Agbogbomefia asked the new chiefs to consider the interest of the State and to serve in truthfulness and wholehearted sacrifice to be able to deliver the sought development and progress.



“Our house is now complete because we have gotten people to hold vacant positions and come together to do all that we need to do. We will be able to elevate the State.



“New chiefs should realise the huge task of chieftaincy. Asogli has been blessed with quality leadership and so when we unite and work together to lead our people, prosperity will be attained.

Togbe Afede asked the chiefs to build upon the growing reputation of Asogli and ensure its opportunities for growth were secured and also called on the people to provide the needed support.



“We should seek a new awakening to help build Asogli. We should all support and celebrate the progress. If Asogli progresses, we all would benefit. Volta would benefit and Ghana and Africa as a whole would also benefit,” he said.



This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the reign of Togbe Afede, and he said it was prudent to ensure all vacant positions were occupied ahead of the annual Asogli Te Za, expected to begin in August.



Some traditional leaders from the Volta Region and beyond were in attendance, and there were also heads of some agencies and departments in the Municipality, including Divine Bosson the Municipal Chief Executive.



There were also religious leaders including those from the Ho Zongo Community, and representatives of some political parties.