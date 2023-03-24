Asogli local GNAT elect new executives

The newly-elected members of GNAT in Ho

Members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) of Asogli local union in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region on Wednesday (March 22, 2023) elected new leaders.

The union elected Chairman and vice, treasurer, secretary and assistant, Youth coordinator, GNATLAS coordinator, Second cycle and Basic school representatives and educational administration representative.



Asogli local GNAT is the largest local GNAT union in the country with over 65 schools within the Asogli jurisdiction.



A retained chairman, Anthony Selorm Amegadzie after swearing into office called on teachers to join forces in order to achieve the purpose of GNAT.



He asked them to work very hard so that you can uplift the image of education.



"Work very hard so that we can uplift the image of education. Education seems to be going down in the Volta region unlike in the past when it is noted that Volta region is for education, things are (now) declining".

"So I encouraged teachers to give out their best even though they may complain their salaries are not good they don't have allowances they should keep doing their best, their reward will never be in heaven it will be on earth" he urged teachers.



Amegadzie further called on government to look up to teachers and should at least give some allowances to teachers because there are risks in the work. He sbelieves if teachers feel comfortable they will also work hard to the satisfaction of everyone.



He also urged parents to come on board by providing learning materials to their wards and also make sure that they prioritise feeding of their children.



Local unions of GNAT holds conference and election of executives every two years.