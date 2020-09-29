Asogli state offers to deploy warriors to fight Volta separatists

The Homeland Study Group Foundation is agitating for an independent Western Togoland

The Asogli State has offered to deploy warriors to areas in the Volta Region where the activities of secessionists have been worst hit.

The Asogli state is also offering to help the government to protect Ghana's territorial borders.



The offer by the Asogli state follows an attack on the State Transport Company Terminal (STC) in Ho, in the early hours of Tuesday allegedly perpetrated by the Western Togoland secessionist group.



That attack on Monday, September 28, comes days after a Friday incident perpetrated by persons alleged to be members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, agitators for an independent Western Togoland.



Armed activities by the secessionists are creating a fluid security situation in the Volta Region, where the group wants to secede from Ghana.



Government forces descended on the groups, leading to the death of a suspected secessionist and the arrest of 31 others.



Already, the Volta Region House of Chiefs has condemned attacks by some armed separatist groups in the region.

They have denounced association with the agenda of the groups whom they say have been agitating for independence from Ghana.







Addressing the media at a press conference on Tuesday, the Warlord of the Asogli State, Togbe Lakle Howusu XII called on the security services to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book and dealt with severely.







