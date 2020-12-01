Asokwa NCCE assembles parliamentary candidates for a debate

Logo of NNCE

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

It was a scene of a friendly battle for ideas in the morning of Monday November, 30, 2020, at the conference hall of the Presbyterian Church at Asokwa, capital of the Asokwa constituency in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti region.

This was when, two of the four parliamentary candidates, who have filed nominations to contest the December 7 parliamentary polls in the constituency met face-to-face to spell out their vision to the electorates.



Four candidates were slated to appear for the event organised under the auspices of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the European Union (EU) but unfortunately only two of the candidates showed up.



Mr Amo Kamal, a financial engineering expert, who is the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Fuseina Mahamudu a.k.a Hajia One (1), an independent candidate, made time for the well attended occasion, which was first of its kind in the constituency.



Hon madam Patricia Appiagyei, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, who is also a deputy minister of science, environment and technology and Mr Eric Osei, a former youth organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a reigning assembly member, who is going solo in the elections failed to show up.



Both Hon Appiagyei, who fanatics refer to her as 'Sompahemaa' to wit (queen of development) and Mr Osei, could not provide organisers with any tangible reason(s) for their absence, even though, they initially agreed to participate.



Asokwahene Nana Fe Bamoah, who chaired the function, was not happy that the two candidates failed to show up for the programme.

He said the action of the two candidates was disrespectful to the constituents and the traditional leaders who were at the event in their numbers.



The crowd also expressed disappointment over the non appearance of the two candidates, noting that their presence could have added colour to the programme.



In spite of their no-show, the programme proceeded and the two candidates present spelt out why they should be given the nod to represent the constituency on December 7.



They answered questions on education, health, agriculture, sports, employment, roads and infrastructure, security, among others.



Before the start of the programme, the NCCE municipal director for Asokwa Mr Nathaniel Tweneboah Kodua, spelt out the modalities of the debate.



He appealed to the debating candidates and their supporters to be civil in their conduct to ensure that the programme comes to a successful end.

Mr Kodua reiterated the need for peaceful elections, stressing that Ghana will be the loser if anything untoward happens in the elections.



After responding to questions from the two moderators, the candidates responded to five questions from the audience.



They also answered special questions on how to improve the needs of people with disability in the constituency.



At the end of the debate, the two candidates were made to pledge for peace before, during and after the polls.

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor