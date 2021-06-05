Asomdwee Park became a brothel and wee smoking place under NDC - Koku Anyidoho

CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho claims under the John Dramani Mahama-led NDC government, the Asomdwee Park where former President Atta Mills was buried, was virtually a residence for miscreants.

According to him, after the burial of former President Atta Mills at the Asomdwee park, the place was abandoned by his Vice President [John Mahama] who took over from him.



“We heard that the Asomdwee Park has become a wee smoking place for some people. And also one will go and find used condoms over there. Some people practically lived at the Asomdwee Park; it became their residence and they do everything over there…some people also turned the Asomdwee Park their place of convenience. This happened 2 to 3 years after the burial of President Atta Mills”, he disclosed.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the founder of Atta Mills Institute noted that it had to take the personal intervention of some NDC stalwarts, including himself, to tidy up the place every year.



“When President Atta Mills died, an NDC Government took over from him; how come that an NDC government left the Asomdwee Park in that state? When Atta Mills died, he was succeeded by his Vice President as the next President and how come Asomdwee Park after 2 to 3 years was in that state?” he wondered.

“President Mills died in the afternoon, by the evening, his Vice President was sworn-in and 4 and a half years, why did you leave the Asomdwee Park in that state? The NDC Government...my own government didn’t do anything about the place,” he chided.



While commending the Akufo-Addo led NPP administration for restoring the Asomdwee Park to a befitting burial grounds for an ex-president, Mr Anyidoho believed next year's commissioning of the late Mills' resting place will be grand.



“…I believe that next year when Atta Mills will be 10 years after death, President Akufo-Addo should be able to go to the Asomdwee Park to commission it ....it will be one of the best monuments Ghana will ever have and I will be proud as the Founder-CEO of the Atta Mills Institute to stand side-by-side with President Akufo-Addo to commission the Asomdwee Park. I will be remembered by grandchildren that I did something great for the nation,” he posited.