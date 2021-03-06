Asona-Minta Traditional Council summons Koku Anyidoho over ‘unlawful divorce’

The Asona-Minta traditional Council has summoned former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Koku Anyidoho over what they described as “unlawful divorce” of wife, Jennifer Boahemaa Yeboah.

Jennifer Boahemaa Yeboah accused Koku Anyidoho of throwing her out of their matrimonial home.



She also accused her husband of abandoning her at the hospital after she was involved in an accident in November last year, which took the life of the 8 years old daughter.



Following the alleged accusations by Madam Jennifer, the Asona-Minta traditional Council has summoned Koku Anyidoho and according to the council, “customarily one party cannot divorce the other party’s family member”.



Adding that “he unlawfully took two schnapps to the mother-in-law with his friends and not his family members who rallied solidly behind him”.

He has, therefore, urged him [Anyidoho] to appear before the council or drastic measures will be taken against him at Okyehen’s Judicial Committee in Kibi.



