Aspects of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill could affect 'freedom of expression' - CHRAJ boss warns

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has described as 'problematic' portions of the Promotion of Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021; popularly known as the Anti-LGBT Bill.

The Bill, currently at the consideration stage in Parliament generated significant heat last week with Majority and Minority blocs accusing each other of working against it.



CHRAJ boss Joseph Whittal, in an interview with JoyNews, picked out two main issues with the Bill in its current form that raised cause for concern despite admitting that most concerns they had have been resolved in the finetuned Bill.



The issues related to the attack of the Bill on freedom of expression and the right to advocate for gays or sympathize with them as well as responsibilities the Bill seeks to impose on specific state agencies like his.



“We have raised very pertinent concerns on the constitutionality of some of the positions and clauses of the bill.



"Some of our concerns are being addressed but the key ones that relate to freedom of expression, the right not to sympathise with any person that professes that type of orientation and some institutions having to undertake some education on the bill when it becomes law, we think it is quite problematic,” he said.

