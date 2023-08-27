Aspirants who lead Ashanti regional endorsement continue as flagbearer - MP touts Bawumia's victory

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore in the Ashanti region, Dr. Ayew Afriyie has revealed that historically, anyone who receives massive endorsement from the Ashanti region during a super delegates' conference, moves ahead to win as the party's flagbearer.



According to him, that has been a terrain which never fails, and that, history was surely going to repeat itself.



"It tells you the direction of the party and it will show in all the regions. If Ashantis voted for Adu Boahen and he won, did same to Kuffour and Nana Addo and they all won, it means if we are now showing same much love for Bawumia, tribalism is not in picture. Bawumia is going to win on November 4th. We don't need to fight him, let's get united if we really love NPP so that we can together fight the NDC. There is no need to talk a lot, there is no need to attack a lot because if he wins in the Ashanti, putting our votes in all the regions, he will win everywhere".



He further indicated that his conviction of Bawumia's victory on November 4th stems from the fact that, the delegates called on the super delegates to endorse Bawumia since he was their best choice.

"Which people brought fix the delegates? It is the leaders. And we are all together with these delegates. They even advised us to vote massively for Bawumia, and in Ashanti region they warned us and the strength of the party is in the Ashanti region. It has expressed itself, and there is no need to deny that fact. Anytime any day, the grassroots will forever endorse Bawumia because he's their choice".



He said this after the Ashanti region's results of the NPP's super delegates' conference that took place at the KNUST Law Faculty, had seen Dr. Bawumia swap 97 votes.



The Member of Parliament who has been a known advocate for Dr. Bawumia's presidential bid commended the super delegates for showing much for the Vice President.



According to him, he sees this endorsement mirroring on 4th November, thus during final delegates conference to select flagbearer out of the five(5).