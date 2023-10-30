Aspiring Ablekuma North MP pledges to support Wesley Grammar’s 1993 group legacy project

MP hopeful for Ablekuma North Constituency, Ewurabena Aubynn

The NDC aspiring MP for Ablekuma North Constituency, Ewurabena Aubynn, due to her outstanding performances towards the people within her constituency and beyond has pledged to support the Wesley Grammar 1993 year group legacy project.

The senior high School, which is located in Dansoman, Accra is the only public senior high school in the Ablekuma North Constituency.



In October 2022, the 1993 batch of graduates kick-started a series of activities to mark their 30th anniversary of completing the school. As part of activities slated for the event, a legacy project was initiated to build a fully furnished 20-bed capacity infirmary to address the health needs of students especially at night and during emergencies.



Due to land constraints, the year group had to absorb the cost of redesigning the building project into a multi-purpose flat with a ground floor serving as a sick bay and accommodation for a resident nurse.



The special guest for the fundraising dinner to climax the celebration was the Ablekuma North MP hopeful, Ewurabena Aubynn.



Although she was absent due to an equally important official assignment has pledged her full support for the project and is assuring the school to count on her for the completion of the project and to restore the school to its lost glory.

She is an educationist, a philanthropist, and the founder of Awula Foundation, an organisation that caters to the educational needs of the less privileged, orphans, and widows in her constituency.



In a donation towards the anniversary celebration, Ewurabena Aubynn called on all members of the association to rally behind her to change the narrative of the constituency to increase the fortunes of the school.



She had been of remarkable kindness in her community and beyond.



The MP aspirant on the ticket of the NDC is also appealing to all students and adults within the constituency to get politically active and vote massively for her in the 2024 general elections.