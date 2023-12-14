Aspiring Assembly man addressing sanitation, security challenges in Kpongunor-South

John Tetteh Atter

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The people of the Kpongunor-South Electoral Area in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region are already benefiting from the prospects of Mr John Tetteh Atter assuming the position of an Assemblyman for the area.

The first-time contender has undertaken numerous interventions in the areas of sanitation, security, health, and roads among others by addressing some of the difficulties confronting the electorates.



The 49-year-old businessman who is contesting with three others in next Tuesday's District Assembly elections to represent the people of Kpongunor-South at the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly says his motivation to lead the community is based on his desire to leverage the position to address the challenges confronting the community.



The aspiring Assemblyman has personally undertaken the construction of drainages in the area to improve the sanitation situation in the community.



Explaining this, he said, "Some of the challenges here include the need for gutters."



Mr. Tetteh has also reshaped one of the deplorable roads in the community which hitherto was unmotorable.



That's not all, he has also improved security in the area by fixing 15 streetlights for areas without lights such as Manya, Konopiem, Suisu, Odjadornya, and other areas.

The aspiring Assemblyman has also renewed the national health insurance for many needy members as well as offering job training for some 120 persons.



Another intervention he has undertaken is the provision of educational materials such as pens and pencils for pupils of some schools in his electoral area.



Regarding his vision for the Kpongunor-South Electoral Area, Mr John Tetteh Atter identified the absence of a CHPS compound in the community as a major challenge, and promised to lobby for one should he get the nod.



The absence of a refuse container in the area, according to him is also a bother, adding that the situation adversely affected the sanitation of the area.



Appealing to the electorates to give him the nod, he said "If we need development, then they should look at my work and give me the nod."



Mr. Atter says his motivation to run for the position stems from his desire to facilitate development in the area