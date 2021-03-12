Aspiring MCE for Asante Mampong pledges to build a united NPP

New Patriotic Party

Peter Abum Sarkodie, an aspirant of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position for the Asante Mampong, has pledged to promote the speedy development of the area.

Mr Sarkodie, who is a former Member of Parliament for the area, told the Ghana News Agency that, as a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Mampong constituency, he had the experience to bring the people together to stimulate development.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Asante Mampong, Mr Sarkodie said he would work to accelerate the development of the area and to redeem the dwindling electoral fortunes of the NPP in the area.



Mr Sarkodie served as the constituency secretary between 1994 and 2002 and also as chairman for the constituency from 2002 to 2004.



He was also the patron of the College of Agriculture campus of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) branch of TESCON.



Mr Sarkodie said one of his priorities was to rehabilitate and expand roads in the Municipality.



As a former MP, Mr Sarkodie worked for the installation of high powered water pumps at the Mampong Head works of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), which culminated in the expansion of water supply in the area.

He also assisted in the construction of the children’s ward at the Mampong Municipal hospital, expanded markets and constructed the Tadiem Park into a modern Astroturf.



Mr Sarkodie pointed out that the continued decline in the electoral fortunes of the party in the constituency called for the appointment of somebody, who could bring all the people together to work to change the fortunes of the party.



He said as a contestant of the parliamentary seat in 2006 on the ticket of the NPP, he received a whopping 79.1 per cent and he was ready as MCE to work to rekindle and strengthen the party at the constituency level.



Mr Sarkodie said the constituency and the municipality needed a true, loyal and meticulous person to be appointed for the position of MCE to strengthen the party and speed up development in the area.



This, according to him, would help increase the party’s votes for both Parliamentary and Presidential elections in the 2024 general elections.