General News

Aspiring MP for Assin South arrested for breaching coronavirus protocols

An independent aspiring Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, Mr. Joseph Kofi Damte, has been arrested by Police for holding political campaign rally and breaching the COVID-19 protocols.

He reportedly failed to notify the police of the event and also failed to wear a face mask as well as ensure the observance of social distancing during the said rally, contrary to provisions of the public order, Criminal and other offenses as well as the imposition of Restrictions law.



A statement released by the PRO of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong said, the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command received information that suspect Joseph Kofi Damte had organized a political campaign rally at Assin Aworoso in the Assin South Constituency.



When police got to the scene, information was gathered from people who were still present that the program had just ended and the independent candidate had left.

The Central Regional CID has taken over the case for an investigation into the matter.



The suspect is in police custody assisting investigation.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.