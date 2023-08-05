Aspiring Obuasi assembly member repairs broken bridge over storm drain

Aspiring Obuasi assembly member, Draman Seidu

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

With the district-level elections lurking around the corner, residents of Sampsonkrom Electoral Area in the Obuasi East District have had their broken bridge repaired by Draman Seidu who is aspiring to be an assembly member for the area.

The concrete bridge which was crucial in the area was in a deplorable state making it difficult to freely move from one side of the community to the other.



According to Draman Seidu who also unveiled 2 light poles and some pipe fittings he had purchased for the community he was motivated to assist due to the lack of development in the area.



He said though he was not the Assembly member for the area, he has on numerous occasions assisted the community.



"As a native of the community, I have been saddened by the fact that the community lagged in terms of basic social amenities so, I anytime I see that I am always motivated to intervene."



He said he came in to repair the bridge because it posed danger to those who used it adding that his intervention would come as a welcome relief to the members of the community who had to bear the brunt of the 'dancing bridge'.

He said he has in the past assisted in providing potable water to the people and was hoping to do more for the people when he is elected as an Assembly member for Sampsonkrom Assembly member.



He called on users of the bridge to protect it for it to stand the test of time.



Razak Suleyman, a resident of Sampsonkrom commended the aspiring Assembly member for coming to their aid and repairing the bridge which had become torn in their flesh making it extremely difficult.



"There were situations where pregnant women even fell into the gutter due to the nature of the bridge."



He said Mr. Seidu has also helped in providing a football field for the community. He said he has come to the aid of the community on numerous occasions commending him for his patriotism.

He bemoaned the fact that the Sampson community is inundated with a lot of unclean gutters which has been breeding mosquitoes over the years. Mr. Suleyman said the phenomenon has increased the spread of malaria in the community.



Musah Mohammed, Imam of Sampsonkrom lauded the aspiring Assembly member for his intervention which he said would be of immense help to the community stressing that the deplorable state of the bridge hampered movements especially the aged in the community.



