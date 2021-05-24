Assault on Caleb Kudah: Sacked National Security director given top military position

LT. Col. Frank Agyeman has been appointed to head the 64 Infantry Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces

• Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman was sacked for overseeing the assault on journalist Caleb Kudah after the latter filmed on the premises of the National Security Secretariat

• The National Security Director of Operations has reportedly been reassigned to a higher position in the Military



• His reappointment raises concerns about the cushioning of appointees who perpetrate wrongdoings in this administration



Barely a week after being dismissed by the National Security Minister due to his role in the assault of journalist Caleb Kudah, Director of Operations at the National Security, Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman has been reassigned.



Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has detailed that Lt. Col Agyeman was appointed the Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces barely 24 hours after the National Security capo was sacked.



Citing a Military Secretary (MS) publication labelled “Restricted” the investigative journalist revealed that Lt. Col. FK Agyeman (GH/3306) was moving from the Army Headquarters to head the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Manasseh Azure furthers that, per his sources Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman’s new post is of higher ranking, thus suggesting that it is a promotion.



His new position puts him in charge of the 64 Infantry Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces which served as the Commando Unit of the military in the 1980s and early 1990s.



His reappointment increases assertions held by critics of the Akufo-Addo government that appointees involved in wrongdoings deserving the sack are rather transferred to other institutions to continue their services.



On Friday, May 21, 2021, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman, was sacked by Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah following an assault on journalist Caleb Kudah on May 11, 2021.



Three other police officers involved were also withdrawn from the National Security Secretariat.

In a statement by the National Security Ministry and copied to GhanaWeb, an investigation committee set up by the National Security established that Colonel Agyeman’s conduct was inappropriate and contravened the Ministry’s standard operating procedures.



As part of recommendations by a committee set up to investigate the abuse of the journalist, Lt. Col Agyeman was to report to the Chief of Defence Staff for the appropriate actions.



