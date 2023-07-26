Assault video: Dismissing culprit isn't enough - Atik to Adisadel College authorities

Atik Mohammed says the student of Adisadel College who inflicted serious injury on a fellow student should be made to face a stricter punishment than dismissal.

The former PPP General Secretary expressed disgust over the barbaric act of the student saying his intention was to harm his victim.



A video surfaced on social media showing a violent scuffle between two students of the Adisadel College.



The horrific video, which was captured by some of the students, showed a graphic image of one of the students in the brawl being severely hurt on the cheek.



Hours after the video hit the internet, the Ghana Education Service indicated in a press release that it's taking the matter seriously and commended the authorities of the College for their prompt response.



"We commend the school authorities for promptly suspending the alleged perpetrator pending further investigation," the GES statement read.

The perpetrator is reportedly dismissed from the school but, to Atik, this is not enough punishment.



He called for the arrest and prosecution of the offender saying "he should be referred to the Police. This is serious assault...Once the law can be applied to him, we shouldn't say he is a child and is remorseful".



Describing the perpetrator as a "bad influence", Atik stressed this shouldn't end with him only regretting his action but he should be dealt with to serve as deterrent to the other students on campus.



"Every criminal who ends up being convicted, a lot of times, become remorseful but it doesn't mean the person will be forgiven. If you steal something and later regret your action, you will still be punished", he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



