Assaulted soldier: Punish alleged National Security operatives – James Agalga to govt

Member of Parliament for Builsa North, James Agalga

Correspondence from Upper East

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North and ranking member of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee, James Agalga, has condemned the attack on an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) by elements suspected to be operatives of the National Security.



Mr. Agalga said the attack on the soldier was “shocking and worrying” and could affect the confidence the public has in the Armed Forces as a law enforcement agency, especially as the country prepares for the general elections.



The MP has therefore asked authorities to vigorously “investigate the incident, arrest and make the perpetrators face the full rigours of the Law”.



Mr. Agalga maintained that it was the only way the confidence in the Army could be restored.



The Builsa North legislator, who was addressing Journalists on the issue at Bolgatanga, also stated that punishing the alleged operatives and clearly stating the duties of the National Security Council Secretariat would do the country a lot of good in the prevention violence perpetrated by the apparatus of the security outfit as was recorded at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.

He said; “the brazen nature of the attack gives us some sense that in the lead up to the election, there is the real likelihood that these elements would be unleashed to cause mayhem on the electorates”.



Adding: “So, we call on the authorities, the Minister responsible for National Security to immediately bring to book those individuals who wore brown uniforms on that occasion and attacked the Warrant Officer Class One Mashud Salia without provocation”.



Mr. Agalga gave more details on the incident and urged the intelligence unit of the Army to do an independent investigation into the matter and deal with the culprits to redeem its image if the National Security was reluctant in turning in the suspects.



“We are told the Deputy Minister responsible for National Security and the Officer commanding the Ghana Army visited the unit in question and gave them the assurances that they will ensure that those men involved are brought to book after investigation are done. But I think that this whole attempt is a cover-up."



"The men in question drove in four vehicles the registration numbers of those vehicles are known to the public. They drove in two V8s and two Nissan Pickups. The registration number of the vehicles are as follows; AS 7249- 18, VR 5571- 19 (the V8s) and BA 2871- 17 and GS 7372 -20 (the Nissan Pickups). These are the registration numbers of the vehicles that were involved in that unfortunate incident. It is very easy for the occupants of those vehicles to be traced and arrested. And so, when the deputy Minister appeared before the soldiers at that durbar, he ought to have informed the soldiers that the suspected national security operatives who carried out that act have been arrested and were behind bars. Anything short of that is unacceptable."

"At the moment, our Armed Forces feel disrespected and the attack was a sign of lawlessness and a complete breakdown in the rule of Law. No amount of cover-ups would be accepted. The Military has its own intelligence and so by now the Military Intelligence ought to know who was behind this attack. So, if the National Security would not turn in the suspects voluntarily, we expect the Military intelligence to go to work and fish them out and deal with them in accordance with Law”. He stressed.



On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the Chronicle Newspaper reported the assault of one WOI Mashud Salia with the Ghana Armed Forces by gun-wielding men said to be from the National Security.



According to the Newspaper, the uniformed officer was pulled out of his saloon car, subjected to physical assaults and handcuffed in the full glare of the public for failing to give way to a convoy of four vehicles at the Ashaiman Tulaku section of the Tema- Akosombo Highway.



The report said the public watched in disbelief as the Physical Training Instructor (PTI) at the First Battalion of Infantry was being humiliated by the alleged National Security Operatives. The Paper further added that the incident has brewed tension within the Military High Command.



A crunch meeting has been held between the National Security and top brass of the Military Hierarchy. The Military has also released a statement calling for calm and assured that the matter is being investigated and anyone found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the Law.