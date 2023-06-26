Assemblies of God Church inducts Rev. Kofi Bempah as Ashanti West Regional Superintendent

The induction service of Rev. Kofi Bempah

The Head Pastor of the Gospel Light Assemblies of God (A/G) at Tanoso, Rev. Augustine Kofi Bempah has been inducted as the Assemblies of God, Ashanti West Region Superintendent.

He was inducted into office by the General Superintendent Assemblies of God (A/G) Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, at Gospel Light Assemblies of God (A/G) on Saturday, June 24, 2023.



Rev Michael Asare and Rev Ofori Atta were also inducted as the Regional Secretary and Regional Treasurer respectively of the region.



The ceremony was graced by dignitaries like the former President, John Dramani Mahama, an A/G who was the Special Guest of honour and the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.



Rev. Stephen Wengam delivering his sermon urged Rev. Augustine Kofi Bempah to be firm but caring in the discharge of his duties to maintain discipline in the church.



He also called on the regional superintendent and the executives to undertake several programmes to ensure that ministers in his jurisdiction could carry out their mandate in line with the principles and doctrines of the church.



To be successful in a leadership role in the eyes of God, Rev Wengam advised Rev Kofi Bempah “to emulate Daniel in the holy book Bible, and walk in the Lord in holiness; the separation from sin and total dedication to God”.

Rev Wengam urged Rev Augustine Kofi Bempah and other leaders to give proper attention to the Assemblies of God Church’s ‘Shift, Grow and Transformational’ agenda and must also unite with the church members.



“May the good lord who called you to duty, guide you, protect you, gives you physical and spiritual strength to do his work in integrity and holiness,” Rev Stephen Wengam blessed Rev Augustine Kofi Bempah.



Former President, John Dramani Mahama in his address reminded Christians not to allow existing fake pastors to deter them from going to church.



“Christians must heed to the bible’s warning of fake churches and prophets, but don’t lose your salvation because of an iniquity of another,” he said.



Rev. Augustine Kofi Bempah in his short speech thanked the church for the confidence imposed in him and promised to go by the principles and doctrines of the church.