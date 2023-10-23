Assemblies of God Ghana to host 2026 World Congress Fellowship

Rev Stephen Wengam

Source: Felix Nyaaba, Contributor

The Ghana chapter of the Assemblies of God Church has been selected to host the 2026 World Congress of World Assemblies of God Fellowship in Accra, the General Superintendent of the Church, Rev Stephen Wengam has announced.

According to him, “the baton for organizing the conference was handed over to Ghana at the just ended Congress held in Madrid, Spain.”



“We have great news for the people of Ghana. And the news is that Assemblies of God, Ghana has been chosen to host the World Congress of Assemblies of God Fellowship in Ghana in 2026,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.



The World Congress to be held in Accra will be the first in Africa.



The historic event, Rev Wengam said would make Ghana the spotlight of global attention which would not only enhance our international profile but also contribute significantly to the country’s tourism drive and economic uplift,



He added that the event would boost the economy owing to the thousands of foreign nationals who will attend and spend hard currencies here, saying, “As for the spiritual dividends, they are simply immeasurable.”

The Assemblies of God Church World Fellowship is made up of 85 million members across the globe, made up of 53 adherents and 32 associates.



But Rev Wengam said the Madrid Congress admitted new members to its fold which includes United Denomination of Lighthouse Churches, headed by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills of Ghana.



He said the Church at its Congress in Spain, also adopted MM33, an initiative to plant 1 million churches by 2033.



The Madrid Congress, he noted attracted more than 5,000 participants from 170 countries under the theme: SHINE, Called to Influence, Impacting Positively with the Word of God.



In addition to that, new Officials were also elected to steer the affairs of the Assemblies of God World Fellowship.

The new officers were Rev. Dominic Yeo, General Superintendent of the Singapore Assemblies of God, who was elected President of the World Fellowship, with Rev. Doug Clay, General Superintendent of the US Assemblies of God, who was elected Vice President.



While expressing his eternal gratitude to God for the incredible honour and favour lavished on the Church in Ghana in particular and the nation as a whole, Rev Wengam urged both the government and religious organizations to provide the necessary support as Ghana prepares to welcome the world to Accra.



“We humbly appeal for optimal support of all relevant state agencies, the Christian community, the general public and the mass media to make the World Congress of Assemblies of God World Fellowship in Ghana a huge success,” he said.



