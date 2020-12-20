Assemblies of God Takoradi District donates to orphanage

The items donated were worth GH¢10,000

The Men, Women, and JOY Ministries of the Assemblies of God Church, Takoradi District branch have donated assorted items to orphans at "Father's Children Home Care.

The items worth GH¢10,000 include toiletries, bags of rice, tomato paste, gallons of cooking oil, cartons of milk, soft drinks, bags of mineral water, bedsheets, and wristwatches.



Presenting the items, Mr. Eric Mosey, the District Representative for the Greater Takoradi District branch, said the Ministry was very glad to have the opportunity to brighten up the faces of the less privileged children with smiles.



He explained that their slogan is "Men, Action!" and that of the women is "we are working as unto the Lord", and that the presentation of the items to the home was in line with their duties as Christians.



Mr. Mosey said the Bible encourages Christians to recognize the true religion, which is taking care of orphans, widows, and the needy in society as stated in James 1: 27.



He indicated that the Ministry on annual basis reaches out to people in distress and the less privileged in society to demonstrate the practicality of their faith in Jesus Christ.



Mr. Mosey further called on churches and corporate institutions to reach out to orphans, widows, physically challenged and the needy in society during such special seasons like the yuletide, adding "this is the right time to demonstrate true love and give back to society".

Ms. Helena Ekuba Koomson, a resident of the children's home who received the items on behalf of the children expressed her joy at the love showed them.



Ms. Koomson a beneficiary of the home, explained that she had lived in the home for the past 19 years and that the home had made a great impact in her life.



Ms. Koomson who has now graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University with a Bachelor's Degree in English and is now doing her national service at her alma mater, Ahantaman Girls Senior High School wishes to become a lawyer in the future.



The Father's Children's Home Care established by Reverend Francis Kweku Jackson on January 7, 2001, is a registered institution under the Department of Social Welfare.



The institution began with seven children but now accommodates 90 children and youth. Currently, there are two separate homes in operation; one for children under 16 and the other for young adults.