Assemblies of God prays against spread of coronavirus among children

The Assemblies of God Church on Sunday prayed against the spread of COVID-19 in the country, especially among school children, as they prepare to resume on Monday.

Reverend David Ampadu Berkoh, the Senior Pastor of the Church at Ogbojo-Manet, near Madina in Accra, who led the intensive prayers, noted that as schools officially reopened, it was important to pray for school children whiles they observed the COVID-19 protocols.



He said there had been an increase in reported cases, hence the need to pray for the students and pupils and admonish them to play their part by observing the protocols.



Rev. Berkoh advised parents to provide their children with sanitisers and nose masks as they reported to school and caution the young ones not to share their masks with friends.

He said it was unfortunate that some commuters refused to wear nose masks in public transports and advised the public, especially the congregants, to wear their masks wherever they were to protect themselves and others from the pandemic.



The Ghana News Agency noticed that the Church was observing all the COVID-19 protocols as congregants washed their hands with soap under running water, checked their temperatures, while the ushers recorded their details.



The Church members were also offered hand sanitizers as soon as they put their monies into the offertory boxes.