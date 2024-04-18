Assembling and installation of Ghana’s first modern train completed – Peter Amewu

Assembled modern train

The Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, has announced that the first unit of modern trains procured by the government has successfully been assembled, and installed on the railway track.

He mentioned that mechanical and electrical tests would soon be carried out to enable practical testing of the trains on the railway.



“I am happy to announce that, the assembling of these components has successfully been completed and the installation of the trains on the railway track has also been done. Following this progress, electrical and mechanical tests would be carried out to pave the way for the practical testing of the trains on the tracks. Signalling and other relevant operational tests will be conducted soon after the engineers start navigating the train along the full length of the 100k railway line,” part of his post on social media platform Facebook read.



According to the minister, the trains are efficient and built for tough terrains like Ghana.



He wrote, “The trains are ultramodern, fuel-efficient, high-performing, and built for tough terrains like Ghana’s.”



Peter Amewu praised the Nana Addo administration for the completion of the Tema-Mpakadan railway project, highlighting how the rail project serves as a milestone in Ghana’s transportation.

“All accolades to the NPP government for its commitment to completing the Tema-Mpakadan railway project. This significant milestone sets the stage for passenger onboarding and operationalisation. Since the era of colonial railway services, no administration has made such substantial investments in revitalising our railway sector as the Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia administrations. We are steadfast in our commitment to elevate Ghana's railway industry to a standard that is admired across the West African sub-region.”



EAN/ADG



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.