Assembly Member donates to Lawui and Logote communities

Wisdom Akpablie has donated fifteen electric sewing machines and three desktop computers

Wisdom Akpablie, the Assembly Member for Wute Electoral Area in the Akatsi South District, has donated sewing machines and sets of computers to some fashion designers at Lawui community and Logote Basic School.

The items comprise fifteen electric sewing machines and three desktop computers.



At a ceremony to present the items to beneficiaries, Mr Akpablie said the donation was to help the youth acquire the needed skills for self-reliance.



He charged the fashion designers to take up the challenge of equipping the youth with employable skills in dressmaking.



Mr Akpablie urged the youth to seek training in vocational skills to become self-sufficient regardless of their educational background.

Mr Daniel Yao Akpobi, the Chairman of Wute Dressmakers Association, expressed appreciation to Mr Akpablie for the support.



He assured the assembly member of the beneficiaries use of the equipment to change lives.



Mr Akpablie also presented the sets of desktop computers with accessories to the Logote D/A Junior High School to enhance the teaching and learning of information communication technology (ICT) in the school.



Mr Gokah Robbert Kwaku, the headteacher of the school, on behalf of management, teachers and pupils, expressed gratitude to the assembly member for the assistance.

