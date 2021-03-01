Assembly fines 14 persons for engaging in open defecation

The incident occurred on Friday, 26th February 2021

Fourteen residents of Sekondi in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) in the Western Region have been arrested by the Environmental Sanitation Taskforce of the STMA for engaging in open defecation.

The incident occurred on Friday, 26th February 2021.



They were fined a spot fee of Two Hundred Cedis (GH¢200.00) each and cautioned to refrain from such misconduct.



A statement issued by the Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of STMA, Miss Hawa Adam and copied to the GNA, said the arrest was in line with the Assembly’s effort to reduce open defecation in the Metropolis to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for the people.



According to the statement, Section 14 of the Assembly’s bye-law on Solid and Liquid Waste Management states: “No person shall defecate or urinate in any public or open place either than in an approved toilet facility.”

Environmental Health Officer for the STMA, Mr Johnson Ayrah told the Ghana News Agency that the Assembly was committed to the fight against open defecation.



He said the Assembly had a monitoring team to conduct checks and arrest recalcitrant persons who violated the bye-laws on the environment.



He said the Assembly would continue with the exercise to eradicate such practices from the Metropolis.