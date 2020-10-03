Assembly hands over 1000 study desks to Education Directorate at Prampram

DCE Jonathan Doku making the donation

District Chief Executive for the Ningo Prampram District in the Greater Accra region, Jonathan Paa Nii Doku, has touted the assembly’s achievement in the education sector of the district as unprecedented.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony of some One thousand mono study desks to the District Education Directorate for onward distribution to various public schools in the District, Jonathan Doku, said recent improvement in the general performance of students at the SHS and JHS levels confirms the unprecedented work rate in shaping up the education system.



“When we took over the past rate of BECE candidates from the area, it was nothing to write home about, however, the status quo has changed with Ningo Prampram being counted amongst the best performing schools in the region,” he said.



He added that the assembly is currently constructing an 8-bedroom teachers’ bungalow at Ningo Senior High, coupled with that of an 8-unit classroom block for kindergarten and primary pupils in Prampram.



The donation was in fulfilment of a pledge by the DCE to donate one thousand study desks every year to support the infrastructural deficit facing the education system in the district.

Receiving the desks, District Director of Education, Beatrice Ollenu, commended the assembly for its commitment towards education, noting that the desks will go along way to support the various schools in adhering to the covid-19 protocols when school reopens for the form 2 students next week.



She also commended the central government for the provision of PPEs ahead of next weeks academic work.



The latest donation by the Assembly, brings to 5,000, the number of dual and mono study desks given to the various schools in the district which includes SHS.



The brief handing over ceremony had in attendance the Ningo Prampram NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Alex Martey as well as some party executives, and regional officers of the Education Directorate.