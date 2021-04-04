Assembly man organises free health screening for community members

Mr Churchill Oforikumah, Assemblymember for Peki-Dzogbati

Mr Churchill Oforikumah, Assemblymember for Peki-Dzogbati in the South Dayi District has organised a free health screening exercise for members of the community.

He said the exercise was aimed at improving the health conditions of the people so they would remain productive to enhance the development of the area.



The people cannot help accelerate the growth of the area if their health conditions are not good, and health is wealth, he said, adding that quality health was essential for the progress of every community.



Mr Oforikumah said most people were suffering from some sickness because they were unconcerned about their health conditions, urging the people to take their health issues seriously.



The Assemblymember called on the people, especially the youth, to adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid indulging in acts that had the tendency to jeopardise their health.



He disclosed that his next exercise would involve re-stocking the blood bank of the Peki Government Hospital to make the commodity available for patients.

He assured making the exercise an annual event and appealed for support from individuals, benevolent organisations and philanthropists.



Mr Oforikumah was grateful to the staff of the Peki Government Hospital, Sisters Keepers Association and the Volta Educational Renaissance Foundation for making the current exercise a success.



Prosper Gah, in charge of Public Health at the Peki Government Hospital, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) it was important for people to be concerned about their health as regular check-ups helped in identifying problems early in people for redress to prevent such situations from escalating.



According to him, hereditary, age and lifestyle could be some possible causes of hypertension.



Mr George Dossah, HIV Data Manager at the same hospital called on the citizens to avoid taking over-the-counter drugs, whenever they felt unwell but rather go for thorough check-ups for quality health.

About 130 people were screened for hypertension, diabetes, malaria, tuberculosis and sugar levels with hypertension the most prevalent case.



They were also taking through counseling on how to live a healthy lifestyle and eat a balanced nutritional diet to boost their immune system.



Some beneficiaries who spoke to GNA commended the Assemblymember for the initiative and appealed to benevolent organisations and philanthropists to emulate his example.