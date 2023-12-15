Assembly member busted in GH¢18,000 police recruitment scam

Mr Joseph Dankwa who is in the custody of the police will be facing court after investigations

The Ajumako Police Command has arrested the Assembly Member for the Atwereboanda Electoral Area, Hon. Joseph Dankwa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region for collecting money from unsuspecting job seekers under the guise of facilitating their recruitment into the security services.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the said Assembly Member demanded an amount of GH¢8,800-part payment as a processing fee of the total amount (GH¢18,000) from one of the victims.



In an interview, Nana Abbiw, who is said to have been defrauded noted that “Mr Dankwa in an oral agreement emphasized that, he will refund any amount paid if the attempt made facilitate the recruitment for his son into the security service fails”.



According to him, all attempts made to get the suspect to refund his money proved futile hence, lodging an official complaint to the Ajumako Police Command leading to the arrest of Hon. Joseph Dankwa.

Reports have it that, the Assemblyman has been allegedly blackmailing and attempting to extort money from job seekers.



