Assembly member calls on government to fix Amansie Central roads

The deplorable Amansie Central road

The Assembly member for Oseikrom Electoral Area in the Amansie Central district of the Ashanti Region, Stephen Sekyere has appealed to the government to fix the deplorable roads and drainage systems in the district.

Speaking in an interview to present the state of their bad roads to the media, Sekyere said the deplorable state of the road network in the entire district has made it difficult for vehicular movements which has affected economic activities there.



"We know the government has declared year of roads but I can say without mincing words that the Amansie Central district has not benefited. Are we not Ghanaians, what have we done to deserve this", he quizzed.



He said he has reliable information that key roads in the district like from Tweapease, Atabrakoso, Krokor and from Fenanso Nkwanta - Numeroso have been awarded on contract but the contractors have left site alleging that they have so far not been paid by government.



The Oseikrom Assembly member cited instances where people have lost their lives since they could not be transported to nearby health facilities due to the bad nature of their roads.

He said, "we know the government had to build roads for Kumawu and Assin North constituencies during the by-elections there, so if government can do that for them, why can't same be done for we at Jacobu".



He called on the president and the vice president as a matter of urgency come to their aid and fix their roads.



The road network in the Amansie Central district has become public scrutiny in recent times due to their bad nature. The residents have complained about it being neglected by the government. Some of them have threatened to stay away from the next general elections if their roads were not fixed.