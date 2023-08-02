Assembly member for Zingu donates to schools as BECE nears

Abdul Wahab hands over a mathematical set and a ball to a BECE candidate

Source: Aminu Ibrahim, Contributor

The Assembly member for Zingu Electoral Area in the Wa Municipality, Abdul Wahab

Nuhu has donated learning materials to the pupils of the Gbegruu and Zingu Junior High Schools as the pupils prepared for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



The learning materials donated included mathematical sets and pens to all the



candidates in each school.



According to the Assembly Member, the donation was to motivate the pupils to put in their best in the impending exams in order to come out successful.



He also noted that it was his widow's mite to help ease the burden on parents and guardians as well as to restore hope in pupils who might not be able to afford the materials.

In his brief remarks, on Monday, July 31, 2023, at both schools where he donated the materials, Nuhu admonished the pupils to be confident in themselves and trust that they were going to come out with flying colours.



He encouraged them that he had no doubt they had been well prepared for the



exams and that it was time for them to go and show their might.



He, however, maintained that success comes with hardwork and preparedness and urged the pupils not to rest on their oars but keep working harder.



He intimated that with hardwork and determination, success would effortlessly crown their efforts.

Meanwhile, the assembly member advised the pupils against indulging in any form of examination malpractice as it may result in the cancellation of their papers and other dire consequences.



The Assembly Member also donated a brand new football to the Zingu Junior High



School to help promote recreation and co-curricular activities in the school.



According to him, the provision of the football followed a request made of him by the school authorities to enhance their sporting activities.



The Headteachers, teachers and pupils of the schools expressed their profound

gratitude to the Assembly Member for the noble gesture.



They promised to put the items to judicious use and make him proud at the end of the day.



The donation, which has become a yearly routine by the assembly member since he assumed office in 2020, has attracted the interest and support of other personalities.