Assembly members in Shama district want DCE retained

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some Assembly Members in the Shama District Assembly of the Western Region have appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to retain Mr Joseph Amoah as District Chief Executive (DCE) for the District.

The Assembly members, some of whom have worked with different DCEs, maintained that Mr Amoah had an unparalleled credibility and deserved to be given another opportunity to serve the people of the District.



Addressing a press conference at Shama, Mr. Alpha Wankye, Assembly Member for Supomu- Dunkwaw explained that they were motivated by the sterling performance of Mr Amoah during his tenure.



He mentioned that the DCE ensured fair and equitable distribution of Assembly's resources to benefit all, especially Persons With Disability (PWDs) devoid of discrimination.



Again, he said the budgetary allocations for projects in the District were done impartially to achieve spatial development in all areas of the district during the reign of Mr Amoah.



He said Mr Amoah's determination to ensure effective implementation of government policies have given effective assistance to KEDA Ceramics Company under one District, one Factory to employ at least 800 people in the District.



The Assembly members said the humane and cooperative character of Mr Amoah lent impeccable support to good governance adding, that "his good interpersonal relationship with Chiefs and Elders and people with different political persuasion had been immense in the management of security issues in the District".

The members further lauded the effective measures put in place by Mr Amoah to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the District, making the district a model District for COVID-19 management in the Western Region.



In an interview with the GNA, Mr. Percy Ahenakwah, Former Presiding member and Assembly member for Komfueku commended the DCE for constructing a CHPS compound with quarters to house nurses in rural areas of the District.



He said under the leadership of the DCE, many projects such as educational infrastructure, boreholes, community centres and football parks were constructed for the benefit of the people in the District.



Mr Ahenakwah added that Mr Amoah ensured revenues and funds allocated to the Assembly were used for their purposes without any favouritism and nepotism to support the growth and development of all communities.



Mr Emmanuel Mark Ackon, Presiding Member and Assembly Member for Aminaano said the tenure of Mr. Amoah saw thousands of farmers in the District benefiting from the Planting for Food and Jobs policy introduced by the government.



He said the DCE ensured that processes associated with educational bursaries and scholarship to students were transparent with over 600 students benefiting across the District.