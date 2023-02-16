Assembly members want Accra Mayor out over alleged procurement breaches, nepotism - Report

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey

Rainbowradioonline.com has learnt that some assembly members have passed a resolution calling for the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwaatso Sackey, to face a vote of no confidence.

According to the disgruntled assembly members, the resolution is governed by Section 16 (3) of the model standing orders.



In a notice obtained by this website, assembly members stated that they came to the painful conclusion that she should be removed due to incompetence, procurement violations, and nepotism.



They claimed that more than a year after she was appointed, there were no tangible projects to show.



They’ve also accused her of abandoning unfinished projects in the Metropolitan Assembly, such as the Sempe school, the Ayalolo Cluster of Schools, and the Cable and Wireless Millennium School.



They also claim that she has gone on several foreign trips with no benefit to the assembly.



Aside from these allegations, she is also accused of procurement violations.

They claimed in their notice that AMA employees had not been paid for three months.



She is also accused of sole-sourcing a GH¢800,000 contract for the purchase of rice and other items as part of a Christmas package.



Meanwhile, the AMA boss is said to have appointed her son to the position of Deputy Mayor and Executive Secretary to the mother.



The Mayor is also accused of intimidating and threatening those who disagree with her leadership style.







