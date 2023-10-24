Assembly members want former municipal works department boss out or face their wrath

Ho Municipal Assembly premises

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Volta Coordinating Council (VRCC) in August 2023, transferred the Ho Municipal director in charge of the works department, Engineer Edward Anyam to Kpando Municipal with immediate effect.

However, three weeks after the notice of transfer, Edward Anyam is yet to vacate his office for his successor.



Some assembly members have lamented that Edward continues to use the Assembly vehicle and the office.



They also alleged that both Ing. Edward Anyam and the former Municipal Planning Officer (MPO), Wahab Zakari, were released from the assembly following their transfer by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) sometime in August 2023 as stated in a circulated statement by the assembly members.



"The MPO reluctantly left about a week ago but the engineer remains adamant and still refusing to hand over to his successor. The successor who officially reported to duty about one month ago has since been condemned to the office corridors and the municipal assembly conference room" the statement further noted.



"The assembly members are in deep dilemma about which official in particular to turn to with developmental challenges of their communities especially in the run-up to the December 19 assembly and unit committee elections. Worst of all is when they still see the MCE moving around with the engineer" the statement added.

They furthered that, "We are therefore threatening a showdown with the outgoing engineer if he fails to officially hand over before Monday 23 October 2023".



The presiding member of the assembly, Mawunyo Agbi has written a memo describing Edward Anyam's refusal to leave the assembly as unacceptable and interfering with their work.







