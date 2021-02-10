Assembly presents uniforms to over 1000 pupils at Wenchi

Wenchi Municipal Assembly and members distributing uniforms to some schools

Wenchi Municipal Assembly through Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Education has distributed over 1000 free uniforms to 10 basic schools within the Municipality.

The distribution formed part of the government's nationwide free uniforms programme Dr. Prince Kwakye Afiriyie said.



Presenting the uniforms to the pupils ,he said the uniforms would be distributed to students with either tattered uniforms or wore house dresses to school because they had no uniforms.



Dr. Prince Kwakye Afiriyie advised the pupils to study hard in other to achieve their dreams of becoming responsible adults in the future.



The MCE called on teachers to intensity education on the Covid-19 pandemic to make sure they adhere strictly to Covid-19 safety protocols to help combat the spread of the virus.



He however commended the teachers for demonstrated high level of cooperation than expected and expressed his satisfaction of their efforts of curbing the spread of the viral infection will yield fruitful results.



He used the opportunity to refutes to reports from the Bono Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service that Wenchi Municipality is leading on the Covid-19 chat in the region.

Currently, we don't have active COVID-19 cases in Wenchi Municipality he said.



Deputy Director of Administration and Finance at Wenchi Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service, Honourable Joseph Yaw Memsah received the items on behalf of the beneficiary schools and commended the MCE and the Municipal Coordinating Director for the gesture.



Teachers sometimes need a bit of motivation, in this regard I would like to called on your high office to initiates teachers motivation awards to prevent burnout and encourage excitement in the classrooms Mr Joseph Yaw Memsah added.



The beneficiary schools included, Akrobi M/A JHS, Droboso M/A JHS, Wenchi M/A No.2 A Basic School, Wenchi M/A No.2 B Basic School, Wenchi M/A No 2 C Basic School, Wenchi Abrefah Basic School, Wenchi M/A No. 3 Basic School, Nkonsia M/A JHS, Wurompo M/A Basic School and Nwoase M/A Basic School.







