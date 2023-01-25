0
Assembly to enforce bylaws in Kasoa to address sanitation

Kasoa Market File Photo

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

The Awutu-Senya-East Municipal Assembly is to rigorously enforce bylaws on sanitation to address issues on waste and environmental cleanliness.

The Assembly had been bedevilled with heaps of waste and litter scattered within the municipality, which generates more than 600 tonnes of waste beyond its capacity a day.

To compound the problem, it does not have a proper dumping site.

Mr Gabriel Agyei Abrefa, the Senior Public Health Engineer of the Department of Environmental Health and Sanitation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the problem was due to indiscriminate disposal of waste by residents.

He said waste was collected frequently at the market, however, residents who had not registered with waste collectors dumped their domestic wastes on the streets, marketplaces and in the drains at night.

To minimise the menace, the Assembly would not relent on its efforts to enforce the bylaws on sanitation and ensure individuals registered with waste collection companies, failure of which would attract prosecution.

Mr Abrefa said the Assembly had resolved the challenges of waste transportation and management and appealed to investors to explore the recycling of waste and invest in that sector.

Source: GNA
