Assembly working to relocate traders from Coronation Park - MCE

Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene has pleaded with residents, especially football loving fans to exercise patience as the Municipal Assembly is organising to move traders out from the Sunyani Coronation Park.

She said the Assembly and the Sunyani Traditional Council is working for the provision of security and other social amenities such as lighting system, water and sanitation as part of the on-going phase-lifting project of the Nana Bosoma market.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, Mad. Owusu-Banahene said “the safety of traders who would soon be moved from the Coronation Park to the Nana Bosoma market is very crucial.



“I am aware the football season would soon resume, but, we are battling time with rains as well, hence, the little delay, but we are doing all things possible for the Coronation Park to be free for sporting activities”, she explained.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene said on completion of the work at the Nana Bosoma market, traders would be arranged and separated according to items being sold to improve social distancing and avoid overcrowding to prevent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and also secure the safety and comfort of both sellers and buyers.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunyani ‘city’ authorities used the Coronation Park as one of the satellite markets created to avoid overcrowding to protect people from contracting and spreading the disease.



The Assembly therefore did phase-lifting and upgrading works with demarcations at the Nana Bosoma market.