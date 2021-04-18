Assemblyman fights Mayor’s boys over desilting of gutters

The scuffle ensued between the Assemblyman and the labourers

A scuffle ensued on Friday between the Assembly Member for the Ashiboye Electoral Area in the Tema Metropolis and some labourers who had been contracted by the Tema Mayor to desilt choked gutters in the area.

The Assemblyman, Obed Quaye, had gone to the site to stop the workers from working on grounds that the Mayor of Tema, Felix Nii Anang-La had refused to approve payment for a similar work he had undertaken some months ago.



The workers who were not enthused by the Assemblyman’s attempt to seize their working tools resisted, leading to the scuffle.



Speaking to Atinka News, Obed Quaye said, he could not fathom why the Mayor through the Assembly will employ the services of new workers to work on the same project, he (Mayor) hadn’t paid for. He expressed disappointment in the Tema Mayor for his total disregard and disrespect to assembly members in the metropolis since he assumed office.

The waste management office at the Assembly has declined to comment on the matter.



Meanwhile, there are fears that the ongoing standoff could result in possible flooding in the area if the rain sets in.