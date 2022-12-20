Assemblyman for Akoasi pleads with drivers to take approved fares

Assemblyman for Akoasi, George Krobea Asante

Source: NPP COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE

On December 19, 2022, I held a meeting between the leadership of the various drivers union in Akoasi, the Unit Committee and the Chief Inspector in charge of the Akoasi Police Station on the new transportation fares directive issued by the Ghana Road Transport Cordinating Council and the GPRTU of TUC.

Considering the distance from Nkawkaw to Akoasi (19.5 km) and that of Akoasi to Abirem, and juxtaposing with the new fares chart issued by the GPRTU and the Ghana Road Transport Cordinating Council, it was resolved that all taxes from Nkawkaw to Akoasi and from Akoasi to Abirem must charge Nine Ghana Cedis (GHC9.00).



Per the calculations, it was supposed to be Eight Cedis Fifty Pesewas (GH¢8.50), but due to the difficulty in getting the Fifty Pesewas (0.50P) change it was agreed to be adjusted or pegged at the GH¢9.00.



This proactive measure was taken to prevent any unpleasant occurrences between our cherished drivers and the traveling public.

We are by this statement directing all drivers and the passengers to strictly comply with the agreed fares to help prevent any unpleasant situations.



I thank the leadership of the various drivers union in Akoasi, the Chief Inspector in charge of the Akoasi Police Station and the Unit Committee of Akoasi for attending the meeting.