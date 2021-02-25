Assemblyman for Dornorgbor electoral area laments over limited infrastructure

Mr Simon Awadzi, the Assemblyman for the Dornorgbor electoral area has lamented over limited infrastructure facilities at the Dornorgbor EP Basic School.

The school faces limited facilities at the school. A visit to the school by Ghanaweb saw different levels of studies put together in classrooms to learn due to the limited studying rooms.



Speaking to Mr Simon Awadzi, the assemblyman for Dornorgbor electoral area, said " the fundamental issue confronting the school currently is inadequate classroom blocks. On average, there are 45 learners in a class which is wrong. The right thing to do is to have 25 learners in a classroom."



He also added that "due to the limited classroom blocks at the school, category of students which comprises of Kindergarten 1 and 2, as well as Primary 1 - 3 are forced to run a limited shift system. There is also a JHS block that was available but due to its bad state which was very dangerous and poses threat to the lives of the students, had the roofing sheets ripped off not by wind but by the authorities and infrastructure was put up for the students to learn under since Letters were written to the Municipal Chief Executive of Keta as well as The Director of Global Center for Education, Culture and Strategic Affair (NGO) to appeal for help but the needed help we sought for was not forthcoming till date in order to put the building in good shape".

"Dornorgbor EP Basic school also lacks a library facility as well as a computer lab. In the letters sent to the appropriate Head's, it was stated in it that we needed a Construction of two units single storey building for KG1 and KG2 with Library and Computer Lab as well as the renovation of the Dornorgbor JHS block. They received the letters alright but has done nothing about it. Though the assembly has put the rehabilitation of the school into the 2021 budget, no one knows when this project will commerce", he stated.



"There is however a temporal room designated for a computer laboratory. Our problem pertaining to this is how to furnish the place and stock it with the necessary computers in order to enable the students to learn the basics of technology for time being. I.C.T studies here in the school is taught and learnt in the vacuum since there are no computers available".



He, therefore, appeals to the benevolent people as well as the NGOs to come to the aid of the school since they are urgently in need of infrastructures especially classroom blocks in order to accommodate the entire student body.