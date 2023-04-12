Assemblyman, one other charged over stolen ECG meters granted bail

Thenc ourt admitted the suspects to a bail of GHc10, 000 each

The Assemblyman for Damfa Electoral Area, Charles Kotie, and a self-styled businessman, Foster Moore have been arraigned before the Circuit Court in Accra and charged for allegedly selling meters belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana,(ECG).

Kotie, 44, and Moore, 45, have pleaded not guilty to two counts of intentional interference or knowingly allowing interference with the supplier’s distribution system, meter, or any equipment and having in possession of the stolen property.



The Court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah has admitted them to bail in the GHc10, 000 each.



In addition to the bail sum, each is to produce a surety who is a family member and a Ghanaian.



The case has been adjourned to April 27, 2023.



Per the brief facts of the case presented to the court by the prosecution, the Complainant is Kwame Agyemag Budu, a former staff of ECG.

The first Accused person, Foster Moore, a self-styled businessman, lives in Osu, while the second accused person, Charles Kotie is the Assemblyman at Damfa.



The prosecution stated that the Complainant owns a shop at East Legon where he is doing a renovation.



It narrated that, on March 1, 2023, the first accused went to the shop and approached the complainant’s caretaker, that he had some ECG meters for sale.



It added that the caretaker informed the complainant, who took the first accused’s cell phone number and contacted him to bring him one.



The prosecution noted that the Complainant then informed ECG Legal and Prosecution Unit about the first accused’s activities.

“Accused later brought the ECG Meter with serial number 141186697 to the complainant to buy and he arranged for his arrest.



“The ECG meter was retrieved from him and he was cautioned to that effect,” the Prosecution noted.



Sales of ECG meters, threats



The prosecution stated that, during the investigation, the first accused person led police to Damfa and pointed out a second accused person as the one who sold the ECG meter to him at a price of GHC400.00.



“It was also revealed that first and second accused persons had been selling ECG meters around Damfa, Adenta, and East Legon and also assisting their buyers to install them,” it noted.

The prosecution noted that on March 20, 2023, the first accused started sending the complainant threatening messages on WhatsApp.



And that “he will deal with him and that tampering and selling of ECG meters that make clients pay less is his business and if he does not know, he also sells pistols so complainant should be careful with him.”



The prosecution said “When the second accused person was asked where he got the ECG meter from, he mentioned one Atigah but he could not lead police to the said Atigah.



“After investigation, accused persons were charged with the offences and arraigned before this honourable court.”