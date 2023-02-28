Assemblyman secures high yielding borehole for his people at Frafra number four

The Assemblyman together with the prophetess standing beside the newly acquired borehole

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, has yet secured another high yielding borehole from a prophetess of God for residents of Frafra Number four (4), who have been without portable drinking water for decades.

The hand pump borehole, which has come to relieve the people of the community years of pain of competing with animals for portable drinking water, comes to many as a miracle.



Several attempts have been made by individuals and organizations over the years to provide the people of the area portable drinking water to no avail, largely due to the relatively low water table.



The hand pump borehole project was fully funded by Prophetess Ruth Natie through her foundation 'Ruth Natie Foundation,' under a project titled, "Jesus the living Water Project".



At a short ceremony to handover the borehole to the community, Prophetess Ruth Natie gave praises to the Almighty God for making the project a success and bringing relief to the people of Frafra Number four.



She disclosed that, the borehole project follows a passionate appeal made by the Assemblyman for the area to her outfit some few months ago during the commissioning of a mechanized borehole she had done for the people of Frafra Number one also in the Canteen Electoral Area.

She reiterated the goodness of the Lord in answering the prayers of his son, the Assemblyman, adding that today,the people of Frafra Number four can now boast of access to huge volumes of portable drinking water.



The Prophetess of God used the occasion to pray for the Assemblyman and the people of the area, especially the sick people and those who are overburdened in spirit and admonished them to take good care of the facility so that it leaves to serve the intended purpose.



She earlier held a crusade at the Canteen Market where the handwork of God was felt in people's lives.



The Assemblyman for the Area, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, thanked God for the day and expressed gratitude to Prophetess Ruth Natie for being a vessel through whom God was blessing his people.



He said his regime as an Assemblyman wouldn't have been complete without getting the people of Frafra Number four access to portable drinking water, since it was a personal pledge he made to people of the community to help address the age long perennial water crisis.

According to him, the borehole project was coming to him as both a surprise and a blessing, recounting the very day he made the appeal to the prophetess with the hope that the good Lord was going to answer his prayers and the prayers of the people of Frafra Number four.



The young leader described Prophetess Ruth Natie as a good mother to the Canteen community and a blessing to humanity, who through her works was establishing the simple prove that God truly lives and works through men to bless his people.



Mr. Eric Abanga, the leader of Frafra Number four described the day as historic, thanking prophetess Ruth Natie for listening to the cry of the community through their worthy son, the Assemblyman, and coming to their aid.



According to him, community members who have been without access to portable drinking water for decades are full of joy in the heart and can now sleep very well knowing that their major problem has now been solved. "Never again will we drink water with animals," he stressed.



He said the community will continue to look up to the Assemblyman, who has examplified himself over the years as a trusted, committed and dedicated leader for more of such interventions, while praying for him to climb higher the political ladder.

Ayimbire Abane Daniel, a youth leader of the Frafra community thanked the Assemblyman for working through Prophetess Ruth Natie to bring such a great relief to the people of Frafra Number four.



He described the Assemblyman as a generational leader whose presence has been a life changer to the Canteen Electoral Area, adding that, "working with the Assemblyman, what I realized is that he never gets tired working and carries the problems of the community like his personal problems".



He said the track record of the Assemblyman was far beyond the expectation of an Assemblyman and is very glaring to all to see, adding that, "we've never seen an Assemblyman like him before".



"You can't simply compare our Assemblyman to any other in time past and now across the Savannah Region and Ghana as a whole.



We are going to support him to be a great leader in future," he reiterated.

The women and community members sung in joy and expressed profound gratitude to Prophetess Ruth Natie and the Assemblyman for the life-changing intervention.