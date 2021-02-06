Assemblyman secures school materials, items for Frafra Resettlement School

Ananpansah, B Abraham making the donation

Source: Joelans Mahama, Contributor

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area in the West Gonja Municipal, Ananpansah, B Abraham has secured a number of teaching and learning aids worth thousands of Ghana cedis for the Frafra Resettlement Primary School.

He donated among other things; a staff table and chairs, cupboard, standard football, school bell, textbooks based on the new curriculum covering primary one (1) to primary six (6) as part of efforts to augment the work of the teachers.



The intervention which forms part of the many measures taken by the Assemblyman to support effective teaching and learning in the electoral area and promote academic excellence was secured from World Vision Ghana through a written proposal.



It can be recalled that the assemblyman as part of activities marking the end of the year 2020, organized a quiz competition for all the basic schools in the electoral area where all participating students were rewarded for excellence.



The Assemblyman in a brief address disclosed that his motivation is to see his younger brothers and sisters climb up the educational ladder and become better people in the future.



According to him, the donation is in response to a request by the headmistress of the school after his routine interaction with her something ago to elicit the challenges of the school, adding that, "I am making similar donations to the other schools in the area based on need assessment from my routine visits and interaction".



He pledged his full commitment towards improving the standard of education in the area and advised the pupil to take their education very seriously since it was the only key to unlocking the many potentials in them.

The youth leader commended the teachers for the dedicated service they are rendering to the community and encouraged them to put up their best amidst the challenges.



"I wish to commend you my colleague teachers for the dedicated and selfless service you're rendering to our community. As a teacher myself, I know there are genuine challenges, but let's endeavor to do our best for the children. I can assure you of my full support. My doors are always opened. I would continue to use my good office to support you acquire the necessary logistics needed to help our younger ones realize their inherent potentials," he said.



He also appealed to the Ghana Education Service to assist the community to convert an abandoned old school block into a Junior High School.



He thanked World Vision Ghana for the support and called on other well-meaning individuals and organisations to emulate their good example.



Basic Coordinating Director, Mr. PAD Anthony who represented the Municipal Director of Education said it was a privilege to have leaders such as the Assemblyman in our communities, who would make time to interact with schools within his jurisdiction, find out their challenges and go on to proffer practical solutions.



He conveyed the gratitude of the directorate to the Assemblyman and all his donors.

"It is a good thing that the Assemblyman has started and we need to pray for him, encourage and support him to do more. With his commitment and zeal, God would continue to empower his donors to do more for us," he said.



He noted with keen interest the concern by the Assemblyman for a Junior High School for the community and encouraged the SMC and the PTA to work on the enrollment of the school, whilst taking steps to protect the property of the school.



The Circuit Supervisor for Canteen, Mr Aremu Baba Tinde Philip expressed complete gladness that such a privilege is coming to a school in his circuit.



He was full of praises for the Assemblyman remarking that "leaders think and speak about solutions and followers think and talk about problems. This has been one of the best solutions I have ever seen in West Gonja Municipal. So this tells us that we have one of the great leaders in this area".



The Circuit Supervisor used the opportunity to thank the Assemblyman for having the idea, time and taking the pain to go round the schools in his area to solicit their problems and moving to address them.



According to him, the honorable man has shown that he is a good leader by working through the meager resources at his disposal and maneuvering to ensure that World Vision came to the support of the school.

Like Oliver Twist, he appealed to the Assemblyman to continue to support the school in his own little ways, encouraged the teachers to put up their best, and assured that the materials were going to be put into good use.



Madam Anoma Joyce who represented the headmistress said words were not enough to thank the Assemblyman and his donors for the timely intervention.



She pledged that the school was going to put the items into good use and prayed for the continuous support of the office of the Assemblyman.



Mr. Salia Iddrisu, the School Management Committee (SMC) chairman of the school simply rated the Assemblyman as the best so far in the municipality and pledged to work with the school authority to increase the enrollment of the school.



According to him, the vision of the Assemblyman is simply remarkable and worth supporting.



The Chief of Kpiri, Naaba Atogzo and his colleague opinion leader from Frafra number 4, Mr. Eric Abanga were unanimous in their voices when they lauded the donation as necessary and timely.

They indicated in a hilarious manner their desire to go back to school with what they are seeing, indicating that the intervention and the football, in particular, can encourage the children to always go to school.



They expressed confidence in the ability of the Assemblyman to do more for the community and thanked him for the continuous support and true leadership.

