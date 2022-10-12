Assemblyman secures support for BECE candidates in his electoral area

Some students who benefitted from the Assemblyman's initiative

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, has secured support for all final year Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates across his electoral area.

Described as one of the most hardworking and development-oriented young leaders of his time, the Assemblyman secured complete Mathematical Instruments and Bic Pens for all the candidates in this year's BECE in his electoral area.



One-Hundred and Twenty-One (121) Marshals and Pens were secured through the financial support of three natives of Canteen resident in the United States of America (U.S.A) and distributed to candidates in all four Junior High Schools in the electoral area, thus: Canteen J.H.S. Block A., St. Anne's J.H.S. Block A., Canteen J.H.S. Block B., and St. Anne's J.H.S. Block B.



In what can be christened as "giving back to society", the Assemblyman disclosed that he launched an appeal through a 'request note' on behalf of the community to the three natives of Canteen residents in the U.S.A (Cletus Achibongo, Fatawu Mahama, and Seidu Bangam) for financial aid to procure the materials having realized the difficulties most students go through in acquiring some of these examination kits.



He asked the students and the community to thank God for the lives of the three able sons of the land, describing them as a blessing and God-sent to the community following the enormous support to the community and his administration not only in education but in the area of water supply, praying other well-meaning sons and daughters of Canteen to follow their good example.



"There is indeed, a great blessing in giving back to your community," he stressed.

According to him, the donation of the materials will go a long way to assuage the burden of parents and motivate the students to put up their best in making Canteen proud this year, noting that past performance of students in the BECE in the electoral area has not been anything good to write home about even though, there has been a marked improvement in last year's performance.



He said he has supported final-year students with this intervention twice in the past before and pledged to continue to intervene in finding solutions to the developmental challenges of the community.



He said as an Assemblyman, he will continue to commit himself to exploring every available means to support the delivery of quality education in the electoral area at all levels, adding that, over the years, he has demonstrated this commitment across the electoral area through the distribution furniture, sports kits, Teaching Learning Materials (TLMs ) among other motivational packages.



The Assemblyman used the opportunity to announce an award scheme to be instituted by his office called, "the Assemblyman End of Year Award, where the three best students from each form starting from this academic year will be identified and given a package as a motivation to the others.



The Savannah Regional Exams Officer for the Ghana Education Service, Akuro B. Amos together with the Regional Basic School Coordinator, admonished the students to take their studies seriously, follow exam instructions, and put the materials donated to good use.

They extended profound gratitude to the Assemblyman for liaising with able sons of Canteen in the diaspora to secure support for the students, praying to God to replenish the effort of the three sons and encouraging them and other able Canteen Yaara to continue to support the good intentions and development exploits of the Assemblyman.



The Regional Officers called on the community to take the education of their wards very seriously and continue to support and pray for the Assemblyman to bring development to the area, especially in the areas of education.



The School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for Canteen Circuit who doubles as the Presiding Member of the West Gonja Municipal Assembly, hon. Mumuni Mohammed persuaded the students not to let the three sons and the Assemblyman down, since they truly have them at heart.



Mr. Yakubu Castro, the immediate past School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for the Circuit donated assorted canned drinks to refresh the students and the gathering in recognition of what he described as,' the hard work, resilience, and commitment of the Assemblyman to improving educational standards in the community.



He disclosed that he and the Assemblyman for the past years have written several letters,made numerous appeals and follow-ups in an attempt to get befitting school blocks constructed for Agric Settlement and Canteen Primary Schools where pupils were currently studying in century-long dilapidated structures and was happy to announce that, the efforts have yielded fruits since, two different sources have developed an interest in rescuing the situations with works scheduled to start soon.

On behalf of the School Management Committees (SMCs) and Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) of the beneficiary schools, Mr. Adongo Charles Akapari thanked the three sons of Canteen for their continuous support to the community and the administration of the Assemblyman, encouraging them to keep up the spirit of service to humanity.



He described the Assemblyman as a very hard-working and exceptional leader under whose regime Canteen has seen extraordinary and unprecedented development, admonishing the community to continue to endorse and support him for continuous transformation.



He said the little the students can do is to learn hard, put the materials to good use and pass their exams very well.



The headmasters and students of the schools were full of appreciation for the kind gesture, pledging to put up their best to ensure the best outcome for the community.



The chief Imam of the community and his entourage blessed the materials and offered special prayers for the candidates, encouraging them to go out there and make Canteen proud.

Kumatey Godwin is the author of this article.