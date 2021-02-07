Assertion that Ashantis won’t vote for Bawumia frivolous – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, Head, Accra Digital Centre

Chief Executive Officer for the Accra Digital Center Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has refuted claims that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not popular among the Ashantis.

There is a growing perception that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be unable to garner votes from the Ashanti region should he be named the flagbearer of the NDC in 2024.



The assertion was given credence by pollstser Ben Ephson who believes that Ashanti voters will not come out and vote for Dr. Bawumia should he win the NPP primaries to represent the party in 2024.

But Kofi Ofosu Nkansah believes that assertion does not hold water because research in the markets and towns of the Ashanti region proves Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the candidate of choice and is more popular even in the Ashanti region than other contenders.



He said “If you want to know which candidate in NPP will win Ashanti, go to Kejetia, Central Market or Asafo Market and ask our Mothers there who their preference is. Whoever wins is the most popular in Ashanti. So far, Dr Bawumia is the most popular potential candidate in our markets and by extension the entire Region”.