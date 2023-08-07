Assertions that we are against NDC is erroneous – GBA president

Yaw Acheampong Boafo is the President of the Ghana Bar Association

Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), has shot down assertions that the association abhors the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the GBA has not been silent under the governance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as suggested by some sections of the public.



Yaw Acheampong Boafo stressed that his outfit remains committed to ensuring all parties are treated equally without discriminating against anyone, including the NDC.



He reiterated that the judicial system in Ghana is an independent body and does not discriminate against any political party.



Speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show, on Monday, August 7, 2023, the GBA president said he believes that the Ghana Bar Association has not been biased toward the NDC.



“Nobody can tell me that the Bar has treated the NDC under President Mills or Mahama bad, than under the current president,” he said.

The president of the GBA urged the general public to have confidence in the legal system as it focuses on delivering fairness and justice.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









BS/AE