Assess politicians based on developmental plans not manifestos – Mahama

Flags of Ghana's main political parties, NDC and NPP | File photo

Editor of the Custodian newspaper, Awudu Mahama has charged Ghanaians to push politicians to be accountable to their manifestos during elections.

In an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, Awudu Mahama, called for an end to the traditional reliance on political manifestoes in Ghana. Instead, he urged the nation to focus on assessing politicians based on concrete developmental plans that could drive progress and prosperity.



Mahama expressed deep concern over the prevailing practice where political parties present their manifestoes during campaigns, making lofty promises to win votes but often failing to deliver on those pledges once in power. He argued that this system has resulted in politicians taking the electorate for granted, with little accountability for unfulfilled promises.



“Manifestoes have become mere tools for political parties to secure power. They make grand promises to win the hearts of the people but often forget about them once they are in office,” Mahama stated. “It’s high time we stopped this manifesto-centered approach and shift our focus to long-term developmental plans that will benefit the nation as a whole.”

The veteran journalist emphasized that Ghana needs to prioritize developmental plans that span over several years, regardless of which party is in power. By doing so, the country can break free from the short-term vision of manifestoes and embrace a more sustainable and strategic approach to governance.



“A 20-year development plan, for instance, would provide a clear roadmap for the nation’s progress, transcending political party lines. It would ensure that every government, irrespective of their party colors, remains committed to achieving long-term objectives,” he explained.