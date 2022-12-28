Assin Aworoso residents bemoan the poor state of river Onwa bridge

A picture of the bridge creating lots of problems in the community

Residents of Assin Aworoso in the Assin South District of the Central Region have bemoaned the poor state of a bridge on the river Onwa that connects about 18 communities.

According to the aggrieved residents, the situation obstructs commercial and agricultural activities, and farmers are unable to transport farm produce to their homes and market centers whenever it rains.



The former Assembly member of the area, Mr. Benjamin Amoaning, revealed that one Madam Banafo, a farmer, was bitten by a snake while working on his farm, but they could not cross the river to transport her to the hospital for medical care because the river had overflowed its banks at the time.



The woman sadly died as a result.



He said another woman and a student also died in a similar manner.

When it rains, students lose contact hours, which has a negative impact on their academic performance.



Meanwhile, some of the indigenes sharing their ordeal recounted that the problem has existed for the past 30 years and has hugely affected their living conditions.



The Krontihene of Assin Aworoso, Nana Kwame Amantey, said that all efforts to get the attention of the authorities of Assin South have proven futile.



He, therefore, appealed to benevolent organizations and well-meaning individuals to come to their aid, lest his people die.