Assin Central registered 3,153 eligible voters

Source: GNA

A total of 3,153 eligible voters, including 1,681 females, were registered in the Assin Central Municipality at the close of the 21-day exercise organized by the Electoral Commission (EC).

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ransford Tetteyfio, Assin Central Municipal Director of EC, said the exercise was conducted in a serene atmosphere devoid of conflicts and commended the political parties and stakeholders for their immense support.



However, he said, seven applicants had their registration challenged, but four of the cases were resolved amicably and the remaining were disqualified outright since they were not residents in the town.



In a related development, Mrs. Christabel Okai, Assin North District Director of EC disclosed to GNA that 3,056 applicants were registered with 1,464 females.



The exercise was in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution.

It afforded Ghanaians who had attained the voting age of 18 years since the last registration in 2020 and others, who were more than 18 years, but could not register during the last registration, the opportunity to do so.



She noted that 35 of the applicants were challenged but 33 of the cases were cleared whilst two were dismissed.



Okine applauded political parties in the area for their unflinching support towards the exercise.



She pointed out that the ongoing voter ID transfer had commenced and appealed to registered voters who wished to make transfers to come along with valid requirements to ensure a transparent exercise.